JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€8.40” Price Target for Senvion (SEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.40 ($9.55) price target on Senvion (ETR:SEN) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Senvion and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of ETR:SEN opened at €7.33 ($8.33) on Monday. Senvion has a 52-week low of €8.37 ($9.51) and a 52-week high of €15.05 ($17.10).

Senvion Company Profile

Senvion SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, installs, erects, and sells onshore and offshore wind energy turbines. Its product portfolio comprises wind turbines with nominal powers of 2.0 to 6.33 megawatts; and rotor diameters ranging between 82 and 152 meters. The company also develops and provides turnkey wind farms; and provides clients with project-specific solutions in the areas of foundation construction, transport, and installation, as well as service and maintenance.

