JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Holdings Trimmed by CT Mason

CT Mason decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.0% of CT Mason’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CT Mason’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 808,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,442 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 484,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,802,000 after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 139,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 593,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,212,000 after acquiring an additional 68,400 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “$111.53” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.08 and a one year high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.