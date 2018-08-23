JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (JEMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2 Per Share

JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income (LON:JEMI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income stock opened at GBX 121.72 ($1.56) on Thursday. JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income has a 52-week low of GBX 120.20 ($1.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 143 ($1.83).

In other JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income news, insider Mark Edwards purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($16,106.35).

About JPmorgan Global Emerging Markets Income

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is an investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investors with a dividend income combined with the potential for long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of emerging markets investments. It invests in listed equities and also invests in other securities, including unlisted equities, convertible securities, preference shares, debt securities, cash and cash equivalents.

