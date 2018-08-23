Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday.

JUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 545 ($6.97) to GBX 395 ($5.05) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 498 ($6.37) to GBX 480 ($6.14) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 441 ($5.64) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 496.21 ($6.34).

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 427.40 ($5.46) on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 416 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 638.80 ($8.17).

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 17.10 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 17.20 ($0.22) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Jupiter Fund Management had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 34.27%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 42,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.02), for a total value of £199,185.90 ($254,615.75).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

