K&S (SDF) Given a €22.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €22.80 ($25.91) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SDF. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.11 ($25.12).

Shares of SDF opened at €18.94 ($21.52) on Monday. K&S has a 12 month low of €18.92 ($21.50) and a 12 month high of €24.74 ($28.11).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

