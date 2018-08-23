Karine Macindoe Acquires 6,940 Shares of DREAM Unlimited Corp (DRM) Stock

DREAM Unlimited Corp (TSE:DRM) Director Karine Macindoe bought 6,940 shares of DREAM Unlimited stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$58,018.40.

Shares of DRM opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. DREAM Unlimited Corp has a one year low of C$6.85 and a one year high of C$10.46.

DRM has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$10.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DREAM Unlimited from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 16th.

About DREAM Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

