Katrina Lake Sells 50,000 Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $1,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 18th, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $5,162,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $4,090,000.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Stitch Fix Inc has a one year low of $14.48 and a one year high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 55.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,189,000 after acquiring an additional 687,331 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $6,921,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 18.6% in the second quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 315,101 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $6,860,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $6,019,000. 13.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

