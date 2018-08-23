KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Evergy (EVRG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth about $163,515,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,319,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,841,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,792,000.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $3,008,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

