KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in OFG Bancorp (OFG)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 375.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,611 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 22.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,156,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 214,935 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 719.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 191,376 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $1,472,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $582,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Jorge Colon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $281,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $70,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $211,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,667 shares of company stock valued at $219,972. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $16.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $774.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.84. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.30 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.07%. analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; and financial planning, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

