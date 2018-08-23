KBC Group NV Increases Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 45.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,030,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1,028.4% in the 1st quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,415,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 583,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 557,112 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,555,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,722,000.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $305,532.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,396.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of NRG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. NRG Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.55). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a positive return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.01%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

