Kemper (KMPR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.24

Media headlines about Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kemper earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.177810958043 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Kemper stock opened at $79.50 on Thursday. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

KMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.