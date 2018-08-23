Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note issued on Sunday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KDP. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $15.46 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a “positive” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

KDP stock opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 42,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,977.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $237,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $8,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

