Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KDP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They set a positive rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.17.

KDP stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $1.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $237,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever purchased 42,498 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $999,977.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,806,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $2,442,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $677,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $8,695,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

