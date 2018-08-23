Kevin C. Tang Purchases 49,685 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics Inc (ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 49,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $968,360.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ODT opened at $20.39 on Thursday. Odonate Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $511.75 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $128,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $218,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $862,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ODT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Odonate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.