Keybank National Association OH Purchases 1,400 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (OKE)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zevin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 82,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 39,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 379,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 6.07%. equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.60 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.