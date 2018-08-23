Keybank National Association OH Sells 23,815 Shares of Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,815 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.11% of Zions Bancorp worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $106,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 306.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp by 493.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $49,829.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca K. Robinson sold 6,361 shares of Zions Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $341,903.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,382 shares of company stock worth $937,545. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Zions Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Raymond James raised Zions Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Zions Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.90.

Zions Bancorp stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.38. Zions Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.26 million. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

