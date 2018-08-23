Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,486 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 195.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on Allstate from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.62.

In related news, insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 21,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,144,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 22,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $2,202,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $99.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $85.59 and a 12 month high of $105.36. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. Allstate had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.