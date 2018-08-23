KeyCorp (KEY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KeyCorp’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Yet, the company does not have an impressive earnings surprise history, as it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate only in one of the trailing four quarters. The bank remains well positioned for revenue growth, given the rising rate environment, and improving loan and deposit balances. Its enhanced capital deployment activities including inorganic growth strategy reflect a solid balance sheet position. Also, lower tax rates are expected to support profitability. However, mounting expenses will likely hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. In addition, exposure to risky loan portfolios also remains a major near-term concern for the company.”

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEY. UBS Group upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KeyCorp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Argus started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.24.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Schosser sold 6,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $129,971.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,794.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 277,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 66,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 292,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.