Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.91 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS.

NYSE KEYS opened at $64.17 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $62.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

