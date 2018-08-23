Kind Ads Token (KIND) Market Capitalization Tops $1.91 Million

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Kind Ads Token token can now be bought for about $0.0880 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded 57.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $5,709.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000319 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00269152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00149071 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033437 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Profile

Kind Ads Token’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,749,386 tokens. Kind Ads Token’s official website is kindads.io. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kind Ads Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kind Ads Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kind Ads Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

