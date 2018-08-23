Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.19.

KIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. CL King raised Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

KIN stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,089. The firm has a market cap of $485.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.28. Kindred Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,106,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,453,019.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 845,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $8,029,989.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,670 shares of company stock worth $1,513,500. Insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after acquiring an additional 42,777 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,120,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 243,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,365,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

