KingN Coin Market Cap Hits $20,868.00 (KNC)

KingN Coin (CURRENCY:KNC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. KingN Coin has a market cap of $20,868.00 and $0.00 worth of KingN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KingN Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One KingN Coin coin can now be bought for about $10.39 or 0.00160481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KingN Coin Profile

KingN Coin’s total supply is 2,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,009 coins. KingN Coin’s official website is kingncoin.com. KingN Coin’s official Twitter account is @KyberNetwork. The Reddit community for KingN Coin is /r/KingnCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KingN Coin

KingN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

