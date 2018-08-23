Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Director Buys $16,890.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Timothy P. Mcfadden acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $16,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.85. 49,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $179.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $27.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 378,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 357,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 350,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kingstone Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 57,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KINS. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kingstone Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

