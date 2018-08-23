Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Director Buys $33,340.00 in Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Carla D’andre acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carla D’andre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Carla D’andre acquired 3,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,908. The company has a market capitalization of $179.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kingstone Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

KINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

