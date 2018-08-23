Kingstone Companies Inc (KINS) Director Carla D’andre Purchases 3,000 Shares

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Director Carla D’andre bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Carla D’andre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 16th, Carla D’andre bought 2,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,340.00.

KINS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $179.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.02. Kingstone Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%. research analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kingstone Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

