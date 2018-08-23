Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) and Corvus Gold (CORVF) Head to Head Comparison

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCMKTS: CORVF) and Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

44.2% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corvus Gold does not pay a dividend. Kirkland Lake Gold pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold 24.94% 18.54% 14.20% Corvus Gold N/A -101.97% -95.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kirkland Lake Gold and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold $747.49 million 5.52 $132.42 million $0.71 27.51 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$4.99 million N/A N/A

Kirkland Lake Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kirkland Lake Gold and Corvus Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 Corvus Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Corvus Gold on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper projects. Its principal property includes the North Bullfrog project consisting of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in the Bullfrog Hills of northwestern Nye County, Nevada. Corvus Gold Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.