KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $11.93 Million Holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (IPG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies comprises approximately 3.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $11,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

IPG stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $22.82. 28,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,017. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

In related news, CFO Frank Mergenthaler sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

