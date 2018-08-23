KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 859 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,333,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $371,975,000 after acquiring an additional 166,490 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 65,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 444,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.29.

PPG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.65. 13,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,042. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.36 and a twelve month high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

