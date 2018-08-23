KlondikeCoin (KDC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. KlondikeCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KlondikeCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00869324 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002548 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012366 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012165 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Profile

KlondikeCoin (CRYPTO:KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com.

KlondikeCoin Coin Trading

KlondikeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlondikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

