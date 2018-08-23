KLR Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Unit (UNT)

KLR Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Unit (NYSE:UNT) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine lowered Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Cowen set a $30.00 price objective on Unit and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Unit in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE:UNT opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Unit has a 52-week low of $15.29 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.87.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Unit had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Unit will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Unit by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $545,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $1,174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Unit in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas contract drilling company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties, principally located in Oklahoma and Texas, as well as in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Utah, and Wyoming.

