Kohl’s (KSS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.39.

Kohl’s stock opened at $79.04 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

In other Kohl’s news, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $1,177,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,645,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

