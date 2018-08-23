Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 0.3% This Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00016636 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bitbns. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $118.27 million and $452,917.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.02039473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00285857 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00309929 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00305821 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00061094 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00129325 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019691 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003084 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 109,156,329 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, BarterDEX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

