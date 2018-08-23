L Brands (LB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. L Brands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.45-2.70 EPS.

LB stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. L Brands has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.52.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

