Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In other news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,110 shares of company stock worth $5,308,925 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.