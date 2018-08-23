Ladder Capital (LADR) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.13

Media coverage about Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ladder Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6719327631467 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

LADR stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 66.13, a current ratio of 66.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “$16.11” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

