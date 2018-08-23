Lakehouse PLC (LAKE) Insider Buys £41,000 in Stock

Lakehouse PLC (LON:LAKE) insider Bob Holt bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £41,000 ($52,409.56).

Shares of LAKE opened at GBX 40.50 ($0.52) on Thursday. Lakehouse PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.75 ($0.66).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Lakehouse in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Lakehouse Company Profile

Lakehouse plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Compliance, Energy Services, Property Services, and Construction. The Compliance segment provides gas, fire, electric, air, and water and lift compliance services, such as installation, maintenance, and repair-on-demand of gas appliances and central heating systems; compliance services in the areas of fire protection and building electrics; air and water hygiene solutions; repair and installation services for lifts to local authority and housing association customers.

