Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) Director Sells $25,425.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Emily E. Pichon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $25,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,363 shares in the company, valued at $781,208.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LKFN stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.38. 646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,946. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.95%. equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LKFN. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 90.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 53.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 52.0% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

