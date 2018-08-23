LanaCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, LanaCoin has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LanaCoin has a market capitalization of $242,583.00 and $347.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000148 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LanaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 935,601,133 coins. LanaCoin’s official website is lanacoin.com. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LanaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LanaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

