Lancashire (LRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 600 ($7.67) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LRE. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 635 ($8.12) to GBX 620 ($7.93) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 689 ($8.81) to GBX 698 ($8.92) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.41) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lancashire currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 690.55 ($8.83).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 600.14 ($7.67) on Wednesday. Lancashire has a 1-year low of GBX 542.50 ($6.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 773.50 ($9.89).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and a range of coverages in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.