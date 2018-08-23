Lancaster Colony Corp. (LANC) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

Lancaster Colony has raised its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Lancaster Colony has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

LANC stock opened at $144.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.94. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $150.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LANC shares. CL King lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It offers salad dressings and sauces under the Marzetti, Marzetti Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery, Mamma Bella, and Mamma Bella's brands; and frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's and Mary B's brands.

