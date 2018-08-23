Landstar System (LSTR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Outperform”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $98.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $115.65.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LSTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.25.

LSTR stock opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $118.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.60%.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $209,503.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,804.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 18.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,369,000 after acquiring an additional 764,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 157.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,274,000 after acquiring an additional 324,924 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Landstar System by 134.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 459,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,195,000 after acquiring an additional 263,884 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,005,000 after acquiring an additional 130,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Landstar System by 2,116.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 111,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after acquiring an additional 105,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

