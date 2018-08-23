Lantronix (LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of -0.03. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.48.

In other news, VP Kevin Yoder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,974.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total transaction of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,329.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

