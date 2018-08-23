Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Receives News Impact Score of 0.11

Media stories about Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Las Vegas Sands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the casino operator an impact score of 46.6629197262851 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,211. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

