Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.6% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 112,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 47,920 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,082,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Bank of The West grew its stake in Chevron by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 59,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Macquarie cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

