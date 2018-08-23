Lear Co. (LEA) Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.18% of Lear worth $21,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Piermont Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lear from $234.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of LEA opened at $166.77 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

