Lear Co. (LEA) Shares Bought by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $7,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $266,584,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,004.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 731,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after purchasing an additional 665,403 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,368,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,274,000 after purchasing an additional 366,768 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 279,685 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,475,000 after purchasing an additional 195,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock opened at $166.77 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $206.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by ($0.04). Lear had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $243.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, July 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

