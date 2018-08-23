LeMaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMAT. ValuEngine lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $37.39 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $716.30 million, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.21). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,086,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,488,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $44,580.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,379 shares of company stock worth $5,734,678 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 932,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 160,754 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 153,152 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,624,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $3,763,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,425,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,202,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

