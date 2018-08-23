LendingClub Corp (LC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Craig Hallum set a $5.00 price target on LendingClub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LendingClub from $4.15 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered LendingClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, Director Simon Williams sold 50,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,064.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Bogan sold 25,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,148,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 890,814 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,798,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 434,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,798,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after acquiring an additional 434,738 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,681,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 15,479,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

LC traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,370,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.41. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.25 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.82%. research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.