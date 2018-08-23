Level One Bancorp (LEVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) will post sales of $14.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the lowest is $14.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $57.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $63.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $64.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.35 million.

LEVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Level One Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

LEVL stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Level One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $30.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

