Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 51,958 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,958 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $19,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

KO stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $199.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.

In related news, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $49.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

